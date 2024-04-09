Biden’s ‘Acting’ Labor Secretary Laughs at Millions of Americans Who Think They Were Better Off Under Trump (VIDEO)

by

Julie Su is Joe Biden’s ‘acting’ labor secretary because even though the U.S. Senate is almost half Democrat, she cannot get confirmed.

The liberal media pretends not to know this, or regularly leaves out this fact, and treats her as completely legitimate.

She appeared on MSNBC recently and actually laughed at the idea that millions of Americans thinking they were better off under Trump which, of course, they were.

Transcript via Grabien:

SU: “I mean, I say it’s unfortunate that some people try to peddle a story of nostalgia for something that just wasn’t true. I say that — I mean, look at the numbers, right? The numbers don’t lie. You know, the last president kept talking about an infrastructure week that never materialized. President Biden has delivered on an infrastructure decade, where we’re seeing projects, shovels hit the ground in communities all across the country, and it’s just — you know, it’s irresponsible to suggest anything else and, you know — I don”t know what to say about that (Laughs)”

Watch the clip below:

Here are some Twitter/X reactions:

It’s just stunning that members of this administration can laugh at the pain they are causing.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.