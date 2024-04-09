Biden’s ‘Acting’ Labor Secretary Laughs at Millions of Americans Who Think They Were Better Off Under Trump (VIDEO)

Julie Su is Joe Biden’s ‘acting’ labor secretary because even though the U.S. Senate is almost half Democrat, she cannot get confirmed.

The liberal media pretends not to know this, or regularly leaves out this fact, and treats her as completely legitimate.

She appeared on MSNBC recently and actually laughed at the idea that millions of Americans thinking they were better off under Trump which, of course, they were.

Transcript via Grabien:

SU: “I mean, I say it’s unfortunate that some people try to peddle a story of nostalgia for something that just wasn’t true. I say that — I mean, look at the numbers, right? The numbers don’t lie. You know, the last president kept talking about an infrastructure week that never materialized. President Biden has delivered on an infrastructure decade, where we’re seeing projects, shovels hit the ground in communities all across the country, and it’s just — you know, it’s irresponsible to suggest anything else and, you know — I don”t know what to say about that (Laughs)”

Watch the clip below:

Biden Acting Labor Sec. Julie Su laughs at the millions of Americans who know they were better off under President Trump than Crooked Joe Biden: "It's unfortunate that some people try to peddle a story of nostalgia…" pic.twitter.com/5gjcMDV6Uj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2024

Here are some Twitter/X reactions:

She was a disaster as California Labor Secretary. Now she is doing damage in Washington D.C. https://t.co/ekyANuc3H0 — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) April 8, 2024

Don't believe what your checkbook, credit card statement, & mortgage bill say — Believe a lying Democrat. https://t.co/AoqT2lyWbA — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) April 7, 2024

The Biden regime mocks American citizens every day. Some will still vote for them. Unbelievable. https://t.co/uw8vwwmGjd — Michael P (@MVPriebe) April 8, 2024

Infrastructure under Joe Biden will turn into California's Bullet Train… Years and billions of dollars spent and nothing finished.

Meanwhile more stores are closing because of crime & minimum wage stupidity by Democrats & the Social Justice movement. https://t.co/mrEijAjTUZ — Art Nickel (@k0art) April 8, 2024

We were better off under Trump. https://t.co/w2gUY1tKT6 — Steve McQueen (@stevenamcqueen) April 8, 2024

It’s just stunning that members of this administration can laugh at the pain they are causing.