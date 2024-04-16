Biden Travels to His *Hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania and No One Cares – The Press Line is Longer Than the Attendee Line

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania for a campaign event.

And literally no one cares.

Virtually no one showed up to see 81-million vote recipient Joe Biden – in his hometown – in a state he supposedly won in 2020.

Biden is delivering remarks on the US tax code at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. Perhaps he should tell his own son Hunter Biden to pay his taxes. Hunter was indicted on federal tax evasion charges.

The press line was longer than the attendee line, according to Newsmax.

Per Newsmax correspondent Addison Smith:

In contrast, thousands came out to see President Trump in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.