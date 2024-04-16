Biden Travels to His *Hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania and No One Cares – The Press Line is Longer Than the Attendee Line

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania for a campaign event.

And literally no one cares.

Biden lands in Pennsylvania and *immediately* gets confused pic.twitter.com/vjFVV6UpLZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2024

Virtually no one showed up to see 81-million vote recipient Joe Biden – in his hometown – in a state he supposedly won in 2020.

Biden is delivering remarks on the US tax code at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. Perhaps he should tell his own son Hunter Biden to pay his taxes. Hunter was indicted on federal tax evasion charges.

Thousands showed up to hear President Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Nobody cares about Biden in Pennsylvania today. pic.twitter.com/AdHqKsMzCr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2024

The press line was longer than the attendee line, according to Newsmax.

Per Newsmax correspondent Addison Smith:

Biden set to speak in his hometown of Scranton PA this afternoon. The press line (left) is currently longer than the attendee line (right). pic.twitter.com/TU4DPF5wYc — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) April 16, 2024

In contrast, thousands came out to see President Trump in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania over the weekend.