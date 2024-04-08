Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Lies During Announcement on New Plan to Cancel Student Loan Debt (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at Madison College Truax Campus on his new sweeping plan to cancel student loan debt.

Biden announced a new plan to erase up to $20,000 in interest per borrower for up to 25 million people in his latest vote-buying gimmick.

During his short, slurred speech, Biden repeated one of his favorite lies. He falsely claimed he was the first in his family to go to college.

“I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college,” Biden said.

This is a lie.

BIDEN: "I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college." He's lying. In 1987, he was even forced to admit it's a total LIE (after he plagiarized a British politician). pic.twitter.com/nUmIMrApwX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

Biden has lied about virtually everything over the last five decades he has been in government.

The New York Times called Biden out decades ago for lying about being the first in his family to go to college.

Biden was forced to admit it was a total lie.

“In fact, Biden said today, “there are Finnegans, my mother’s family, that went to college.” – The New York Times reported in 1978.