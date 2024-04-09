Biden Gets Angry When Heckler Interrupts His Speech, Randomly Shouts Out of Nowhere (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on his dumpster fire economy during a campaign event at Union Station in Washington, DC.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes.

“Why did I commute every single day? Over a million miles round trip over the time I was in the United States Senate!” Biden said confusing this tall tale with another one he tells about the time he traveled as Vice President.

Biden falsely claimed his “administration has already cut the deficit by $1 trillion!”

This is a lie. Biden’s tax-and-spend policies have added to the deficit.

“Nobody earning less than $400K,000 per year will pay an extra penny in taxes!” Biden said.

This is a lie. Biden has already raised taxes on Americans earning as little as $20,000 per year. Inflation is also a tax that is hurting tens of millions of hardworking Americans.

At one point a heckler interrupted Biden’s speech.

“Well I’ll tell you what…you wanna come make a speech or shush up, okay?” Biden said to the heckler. “I’m not messing around with him! He looks like he could take me!”

VIDEO:

Cognitively impaired Biden gets angry when a heckler interrupts him pic.twitter.com/Dnrix6uZyU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2024

Biden started shouting out of nowhere.

“We’re the United States of America! There is nothing beyond our capacity, nothing!” Biden shouted as he coughed in his hand.

So inspiring!

WATCH: