Joe Biden Caught Creeping on Little Girl at Stop with Steel Union, Rubbing Her Little Cheeks – VIDEO

by

This man is a pig.

Why do parents let this creep get away with this?

Joe Biden was creeping on a little girl at a Pittsburgh steel mill. Old Joe was filmed rubbing her little cheeks.

What decent parent allows this to happen?

Joe Biden was meeting with United Steel Workers Union on Wednesday.

Here’s the full video clip.

And this shot was from yesterday.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

