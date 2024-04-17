Joe Biden Caught Creeping on Little Girl at Stop with Steel Union, Rubbing Her Little Cheeks – VIDEO

This man is a pig.

Why do parents let this creep get away with this?

Joe Biden was creeping on a little girl at a Pittsburgh steel mill. Old Joe was filmed rubbing her little cheeks.

What decent parent allows this to happen?

Pedo Peter just couldn’t help himself AGAIN. What man touches strangers’ children like that? pic.twitter.com/S2bekYuyVT — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 17, 2024

Joe Biden was meeting with United Steel Workers Union on Wednesday.

Here’s the full video clip.

And this shot was from yesterday.