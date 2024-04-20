BEAUTIFUL! Grown Woman at University Event Thanks Dr. Ben Carson for Saving Her Life When She Was a Baby (VIDEO)

Dr. Ben Carson recently attended an event at Texas A&M University for Turning Point USA. At one point, a woman in the audience took to the microphone and explained how Dr. Carson saved her life when she was a baby.

They then approached each other and hugged to the sound of applause from the audience.

It’s such an amazing moment. Dr. Carson doesn’t get nearly as much admiration as he deserves.

The College Fix reported:

‘Miracle:’ Turning Point event adult attendee thanks Dr. Carson for saving her life as a baby

A married woman with kids thanked Dr. Ben Carson at a Texas A&M university event last night for saving her life decades earlier.

Dr. Carson, a former pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center who later served in the Trump administration as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, spoke at the Turning Point USA event.

“God truly had his hands in this miracle,” Sara Bowker said. She was born with craniosynostosis, a condition where the skull improperly fuses together, according to Bowker.

“You gave me the opportunity to graduate high school, college, and start graduate school, play competitive sports, get married, have children,” Bowker said. “So while none of this was related to politics, I just wanted to say thank you.”

Watch the video:

Carson tweeted this afterwards:

What a beautiful moment. Dr. Carson is truly a special man.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

