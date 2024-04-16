Barack Obama’s Close Pal and Former PLO Official Rashid Khalidi Caught on Undercover Camera at Columbia University Trashing ‘Bigots’ on Anti-Semitism Task Force and Cheering Movement Against Israel – VIDEO

Visigrad 24 released its first undercover investigation at V24 Investigates on Monday.

The V24 undercover journalists spoke with Professor Rashid Khalidi, a PLO press agency director under Yasser Arafat in the 80’s and now the Edward Said professor of Arab studies at Columbia University, notorious for his hardline pro-Palestinian extremism.

Rashid Khalidi also happens to be a very close friend of Barack Obama from his Chicago days. You can read more on that below.

Rashid Khalidi is a Professor of Arab Studies at Columbia University.

In the undercover investigation, Professor Khalidi made clear his devotion to the Palestinian cause and his excitement to witness young Jews siding with the Palestinians in the current Hamas war with Israel.

Khalidi also said the Jewish Anti-Semitic task force on campus was filled with bigots, fanatics, right-wingers and extremists.

He says it will take a long time for the country to distance itself from Israel but he is witnessing a shift today he never expected.

Rashid Khalidi: It’s not just we’re living in New York City, which is the largest Jewish city in the world. It’s the place where Zionism got a huge lift with the Biltmore Program in 1942. It’s a city where there are very politicized elements of the Jewish community, very supportive of Israel. You go out to the south and the west of this country, and you have people who are even more fanatical of Israel, who are evangelical.. . …Here, people will have maybe gone there (Israel) for their bar mitzvah or gone there on birthright or have a family there. There’s actually a physical human connection. So, they feel for Israel in ways, including people who are conflicted or who are pro-Palestinians. They still have a connection to Israel, a personal connection to Israel. I have many students like that. They’re anti-zionist or they’re non-zionist, or they’re critical of Israel, and they’re very sympathetic… There is a strand of Christianity that really believes that the coming of the Messiah can only happen with the return of the Jewish people, the one in Israel, after which there will be rapture and whoever doesn’t make it out by Christ will be burned in hell, including the Jews. But that’s their belief. It’s a very strongly held belief. It’s been around for more than 150 years. It started in England and spread to here as a specific reading of the- St. John the Divine, the last book of the New Testament. And that’s going to be an issue, I think, much longer than this division among the Jewish community. I think that’s going to shift things in a better direction over time as older people get away and younger people. I mean, there are many, many families, Jewish families that are divided on a generational basis. It’ll take a little time. You got to have some patience. It’s tough. It’s tough. I’ve been at this for a great long time. It looks very good to me in the sense that I’ve seen a shift that I never expected. It’s very bad because that has caused a backlash, which is what we are all feeling now. And in that moment of backlash, you just feel despair. You read the papers, and you watch the politicians, and you see what’s happening on campus, and you see all this stuff coming now. But that’s mainly because things are changing in a positive direction. They’re so hysterical. They’re like the little boy putting his finger in the dyke, trying to make the sea go back, whatever. I think that change is slowly coming. I mean, look at things like these unions. It has not been reported in the mainstream media, but three of the biggest unions in the United States are calling for a ceasefire. United Auto Workers, the Nurses Union, and the Postal Workers Union, which represent, if you think about it, a lot of ordinary working class, diverse Americans all over the country. Well, those guys have taken a position against… They’re all Democrat, aligned with Democratic Party. They’ve taken a position against the President. And that means that their base has seen things that the Israel lobby doesn’t want them to see. And that’s a sign of the times. The black pastors put a full-page ad in The New York Times, calling for a ceasefire, five weeks ago, six weeks ago, when Israel and the Biden demonstration were and still are dead set against it. Again, that’s a sign of the times. You listen to The New York Times and you think, well, right-thinking people are against anti-Semitism and any support for the Palestinians is blah-blah-blah genocidal. So there’s a lot of change happening at the grassroots, and it’s going to be fought. They fight back. Protests at Columbia University over the crisis in the Middle East.

Here is the undercover video from V24 Investigations.

There is a strand of evangelicals which really believe in the coming of the Messiah, it can only happen with the return of the Jewish people to the land of Israel, after which there will be rapture and whoever doesn’t accept Christ will be burned in hell, including the Jews,”… pic.twitter.com/RouGvbxRmb — V24_Investigations (@V24Investigates) April 15, 2024

In October 2008 The Gateway Pundit broke the story that The LA Times was withholding video of Barack Obama praising radical former PLO operative Rashid Khalidi at a Chicago party.

TGP called the LA Times and they said they were not releasing the video.

The story then made national news.

The mainstream media did all it could to protect Barack Obama and prop up this radical far-left community organizer.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Khalidi and the Obamas were great friends in Chicago and often spent time at each other’s homes.

Khalidi was also best friends with Bill Ayers.



Terrorist Bill Ayers- Barack Obama- Jew-hater Rashid Khalidi

Not only does Barack Obama’s church of 20 years support Hamas and Hezbollah but Barack Obama also has a longtime close friendship and financial association with suspected former PLO operative and Israel hater Rashid Khalidi.

Barack Obama funnelled thousands of dollars of cash to Rashidi’s anti-Israel Foundation through his position on the Woods Fund.

In 2000, Rashid Khalidi, a former PLO operative who justified Palestinian terrorism as contributing to “political enlightenment,” threw a fundraiser for his friend Barack Obama.

Although he is described as a former PLO operative, via Free Republic, this is what Rashid Khalidi had to say about Palestinian terrorism against Jews– he said anti-Israel violence contributed to “political enlightenment.”

On Palestinian violence. Khalidi glorifies anti-Israel violence as contributing to “political enlightenment”[vii] and unsurprisingly admires those who carry it out. His loyalty to Palestinian terrorist groups run so deep that he actually dedicated his 1986 valentine to the PLO, Under Siege, to “those who gave their lives . . . in defense of the cause of Palestine and independence of Lebanon.”[viii] The book whitewashes PLO violence against Israelis and Lebanese, as well as the Syrian occupation.

The LA Times wrote an article about Obama’s association with Rashid Khalidi in April:

It was a celebration of Palestinian culture — a night of music, dancing and a dash of politics. Local Arab Americans were bidding farewell to Rashid Khalidi, an internationally known scholar, critic of Israel and advocate for Palestinian rights, who was leaving town for a job in New York. A special tribute came from Khalidi’s friend and frequent dinner companion, the young state Sen. Barack Obama. Speaking to the crowd, Obama reminisced about meals prepared by Khalidi’s wife, Mona, and conversations that had challenged his thinking. In 2000, the Khalidis held a fundraiser for Obama’s unsuccessful congressional bid. The next year, a social service group whose board was headed by Mona Khalidi received a $40,000 grant from a local charity, the Woods Fund of Chicago, when Obama served on the fund’s board of directors… At Khalidi’s going-away party in 2003, the scholar lavished praise on Obama, telling the mostly Palestinian American crowd that the state senator deserved their help in winning a U.S. Senate seat. “You will not have a better senator under any circumstances,” Khalidi said. The event was videotaped, and a copy of the tape was obtained by The Times.

Both Bill Ayers and Obama signed the commemorative book given to Khalidi at his going away party.