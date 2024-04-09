AG Bill Barr SHUT DOWN Investigations into Three Separate Incidents Following the 2020 Election -Former DOJ Official Jeff Clark SPEAKS OUT After DC Ethics Trial (VIDEO)

As Paul Ingrassia reported earlier — If the Biden Regime can be summarized by a single word, it would be: injustice. No presidential administration in the history of the United States ever observed such an egregious assault on civil liberties and the rule of law, especially constitutional due process and the presumption of innocence, than what is now occurring under Biden and his weaponized Department of Justice today. Donald Trump is, of course, Political Hostage Numero Uno of the weaponized justice system – and his white martyrdom at the hand of a deeply subverted justice system in this country has galvanized his base, and his countrymen, to levels that surpass anytime since he first entered politics in 2015…

Jeff Clark was serving as Acting United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice when he was summoned by President Trump to inquire into allegations of election fraud in the state of Georgia, among other places. Clark has faced criminal charges for making honest inquiries into election fraud affecting the 2020 results, particularly in the Peach State, where the evidence overwhelmingly proves was riven with fraud, for which he was indicted, and forced to take a mugshot, alongside both Attorney John Eastman and President Trump, last summer.

Former Trump senior official Jeffrey Clark is in court today in Washington DC where he faces the prospect of losing his license in the latest persecution against President Trump and his supporters.

Clark served as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division under Trump and questioned the validity of the suspect 2020 presidential election that landed Joe Biden in the White House after late night ballot drops in several battleground states.

Republicans are NOT allowed to question elections in America today. Those that do will be dealt with like Mr. Jeffrey Clark.

On Monday, Jeffrey Clark joined independent journalist Breanna Morello in his first major interview since the conclusion of his trial.

Breanna played testimony from the trial where Harry Haury testified that Bill Barr was screaming at Tony Shaffer to shut down the investigation into the postal tractor trailers filled with tens of thousands of completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania in 2020.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on lawless Bill Barr’s call with Tony Shaffer.

During their discussion on Monday, Breanna Morello asked Attorney Clark if he was told to stand down from investigating any of the tips of election fraud.

Jeff Clark: Let me just summarize for your viewers that there is either in the public record or in testimony from my trial, three separate incidents where former Attorney General Barr shut down investigations. One is that Bill McSwain, who was the US Attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, that’s Philadelphia, my hometown, where my mom, who was a poll worker, certainly watched various shenanigans through the years and would bring home those stories to me. This is not a topic that I had no prior exposure to. I also applied to clerk for a federal judge, Clarence Newcomer, who had a major election, non integrity case in Philadelphia, which he helped expose and shut down, called the La Nueva forma, the new way to vote, which involves something like absentee ballots before they were actually illegal, going door to door to collect them. That was a no-no under Pennsylvania law at the time. In any event, back to Bill McSwane. He was the US attorney in Philadelphia, and he said that he had very important and credible election fraud information that he wanted to pursue. And so he went to Barr and he asked if he could investigate it. And Barr told him, no, don’t investigate it. And if you find anything or you’ve already found anything, turn it over to the attorney general of Pennsylvania who had already pre-announced Brianna that Trump was going to lose in Pennsylvania. So this was like a road to nowhere. Mcswane said, look, I’m a military guy. I saluted, even though I disagreed with it. Now, Later, after he left office, after Biden had been inaugurated as President, I think in June of 2021, if memory serves, he sent a letter to President Trump where he exposed this episode. …The other two episodes are the Jesse Morgan episode where Colonel Tony Schaffer, who was in military intelligence, was ordered to stop his investigation of that incident and other incidents by Bill Barr. We did get that testimony in through expert and fact witness, Harry Haury. He wore both of those hats. Then the third incident is one that Matt Gaetz gave to us because his former law partner, Larry Keefe, was the US Attorney in in one of the districts of Florida. There had been allegations that Andrew Gillham, who had run for governor, Democrat, was engaged in election shenanigans. Larry Keefe wanted to investigate that, and Bill Barr told him to shut that down. We asked for permission from DOJ to have both Larry Keefe and Bill McSwane, two former US attorneys in the Trump administration, to come in and testify, and DOJ blocked that.