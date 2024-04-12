After Failed Presidential Bid, Mike Pence Lands New Job

Former Vice President Mike Pence has landed a new gig.

After a lackluster presidential run, Mike Pence has landed a new job at Grove City College.

Grove City College is a conservative Christian college in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

In a press release, Grove City president Paul J. McNulty stated Pence will serve as a “distinguished visiting fellow for the new Center for Faith and Public Life.”

Pence’s duties at the College will include teaching a course, writing, speaking, and participating in events.

McNulty shared, “Mike Pence is the perfect choice for the Center’s first fellowship.”

Per Fox News:

Mike Pence, who served as vice president under former President Trump, has landed a new gig. Pence will be teaching a course at Grove City College, the school announced Thursday. Grove City College is a conservative Christian school located in Grove City, Pennsylvania. “It was an honor to be on campus today and see President Paul McNulty and so many wonderful students!” Pence tweeted Thursday, with photos of him addressing the annual conference held by The Institute for Faith & Freedom. Pence will serve as the Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Faith & Public Life for the school’s new Center for Faith & Public Life, which will “explore and support the presence of Christian faith in public institutions,” the school said.

On Thursday, Pence spoke at Grove City College on the topic of “Confronting Antisemitism.”