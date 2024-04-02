And so it happened that the super threat to democracy, mega-villain to all western Globalists, Russian President Vladimir Putin got reelected with 80% of the vote in an election that those same Globalists branded to be ‘oh-so-bad’.

Meanwhile the absolute champion for democracy, the immaculate resistance leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has outrun his constitutional mandate, and after no Presidential elections were held on March 31st, he became a fundamentally illegitimate leader.

And mind you – the elections were not cancelled because of any Putin infiltrations fears. It was on account of Zelensky’s nemesis, former Ukrainian Supreme Commander General Valery Zaluzhny – who was polling much higher than the leader he called ‘Frodo’.

Now that Oleksandr Syrsky has been named the new top Ukrainian General, and that Zaluzhny has been appointed ambassador (exiled?) to the UK, Zelensky is free to continue his unlawfully extended mandate and try to avoid complete defeat against overpowering Russian forces.

In order to do that, besides getting the ever more elusive billions in military aid and equipment, Ukraine has to try and overcome the lack of troops, as more and more people are evading mobilization.

To that end, Zelensky has finally signed into law the highly unpopular, ‘hot potato’ bill lowering the mobilization age for combat duty from 27 to 25 years-old.

“The bill had been on Zelensky’s table since it was approved by lawmakers in May 2023, and it was not immediately clear what prompted him to sign it. Parliament has been discussing a separate bill to broadly tighten draft rules for months.

The move expands the number of civilians the army can mobilize into its ranks to fight under martial law, which has been in place since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian troops are on the back foot on the battlefield, facing a shortage of ammunition supplies with vital funding from the U.S. blocked by Republicans in Congress for months and the European Union failing to deliver promised ammunition on time.”

So controversial is the bill perceived to be, that it was left to Parliament to discreetly update the entry for the bill on its website.

It reads: ‘returned with the signature of the president of Ukraine’.

Zelensky has said that he would only sign the bill if he was convinced of the need to do so.

The top General, Oleksandr Syrsky, said last week that the half-million new troops figure first floated had been ‘significantly reduced’ after a review of resources.

Also: men given waivers from military service on disability grounds will now have to undergo another medical assessment.

Zelensky has repeatedly warned that Russia plans another offensive later this spring or in summer.

Kiev is now belatedly trying to build up strong defensive fortifications along the 600-mile long front line.

