After Demanding Mob Confront Trump Officials in Restaurants – Mad Maxine Waters Whines After She’s Confronted in Restaurant, Plays Race Card (VIDEO)

Remember when Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) riled up a leftist mob and told them to harass members of Trump’s Cabinet in restaurants?

Maxine Waters encouraged violence against Trump supporters and members of Trump’s Cabinet.

“If you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” Maxine Waters shouted to a rabid Los Angeles mob in June 2018.

The same Maxine Waters that went on Joy Reid’s show to offer a venomous screed about how Republicans exist to threaten her life said this, calling for harassment and violence against Trump officials in June 2018. It’s safe to say Joy Reid also supported that. pic.twitter.com/QITIOy8bz5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 3, 2021

Well, it turns out she doesn’t like it when it is done to her.

Maxine Waters whined after she was confronted at a restaurant by someone who disagreed with her political positions.

Waters also played the race card and claimed that even though the person didn’t say anything racist, they are still a racist because they disagreed with her.

“As a member of Congress, when people, you know, who evidently had a racist attitude, and recently one of them even confronted me in a restaurant. And they don’t say racist things, but what they say is they don’t like something I said, they don’t like a position that I took, but you know that, you know, if you were not black, you would not be approached that way,” Maxine Waters said.

