After Demanding Mob Confront Trump Officials in Restaurants – Mad Maxine Waters Whines After She’s Confronted in Restaurant, Plays Race Card (VIDEO)

by

Remember when Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) riled up a leftist mob and told them to harass members of Trump’s Cabinet in restaurants?

Maxine Waters encouraged violence against Trump supporters and members of Trump’s Cabinet.

“If you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” Maxine Waters shouted to a rabid Los Angeles mob in June 2018.

WATCH:

Well, it turns out she doesn’t like it when it is done to her.

Maxine Waters whined after she was confronted at a restaurant by someone who disagreed with her political positions.

Waters also played the race card and claimed that even though the person didn’t say anything racist, they are still a racist because they disagreed with her.

“As a member of Congress, when people, you know, who evidently had a racist attitude, and recently one of them even confronted me in a restaurant. And they don’t say racist things, but what they say is they don’t like something I said, they don’t like a position that I took, but you know that, you know, if you were not black, you would not be approached that way,” Maxine Waters said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.