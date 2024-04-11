Actor Matthew McConaughey Says “There’s an Initiation Process” in Hollywood

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey shared that there is an “initiation process” in Hollywood.

The star of Lincoln Lawyer shared with People Magazine that he’s had his highs and lows as an actor but essentially had to find out the hard way how Hollywood operates.

McConaughey stated, “Overall, I believe there’s been inherent goodwill for me, but it did not keep me from figuring out my own initiation into the industry.”

“There’s a lot of things you learn ten years after being in Hollywood, and you go, ‘Well, why didn’t they tell me that in year two?’ Because there’s an initiation process.” added McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey says there’s an ‘initiation process’ in Hollywood https://t.co/xhMqw330QH pic.twitter.com/mJszJpfZ2b — New York Post (@nypost) April 11, 2024

Per The New York Post:

In an interview with People, McConaughey shared that there’s an “initiation process” in the industry, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “I, like anyone, have had my ups and downs,” he told the outlet. The Texas native went on to explain that after having skin in the Hollywood game, he wondered why nobody had given him tips and tricks earlier on. “There’s a lot of things you learn 10 years after being in Hollywood and you go, ‘Well, why didn’t they tell me that in year two?’ Because there’s an initiation process,” he told the outlet.

In recent years, McConaughey’s name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Governor of Texas.

In 2022, Biden invited McConaughey to the White House briefing room to speak about gun violence legislation following the mass school shooting in McConaughey’s hometown, Uvalde, Texas.

READ: