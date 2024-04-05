5 Shot at Park During Maryland High School Senior Skip Day Event

Senior skip day has been a long-standing tradition in high school for years. It is supposed to be a fun day for students.

This day involved a shooting at Hanover Parkway in Maryland, where hundreds of students were gathered on Friday. Five people were shot, one person was reported to be in critical condition while four others were stable.

The shots were reported around 2:30 PM according to Greenbelt Police Chief Rick Bowers.

Fox News reported:

Five people were shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, during a high school senior skip day party at a park, police said in a Friday evening press conference. The shooting happened at Hanover Parkway in Prince George’s County. Hundreds of students were gathered for the party before shots rang out around 2:30 p.m., Greenbelt Police Chief Rick Bowers said.

“My heart breaks for them. These are just kids trying to have a good time,” ‘Bowers said of the victims, who ranged in age from 16 to 18,'” Fox News reported.

The Mayor of Greenbelt, Emmett V. Jordan also made a statement in regard to the shooting.

“If a group of high school students can not get together and have a good time, what is the world coming to?” Jordan said according to Fox News.

“We can confirm that 5 people were shot they are all teenage boys and two are under the age of 18,” Fox 5 reporter said.

“A group of about 500 to 600 students gathered for a planned senior skip day event. These are students from a number of schools in the district,” Fox 5 reporter continued.

Watch:

No one has been arrested at this time. Police believe a suspect fled after the shooting.

This is a developing story at this time.