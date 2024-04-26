26-Year-Old Arkansas Teacher Charged with Sexually Assaulting Boy She Met at Church Long Frequented by Bill Clinton

An Arkansas teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy she met at the Arkansas church long frequented by former President Bill Clinton.

As the New York Post reported Monday, 26-year-old Reagan Gray was apprehended earlier this month after it was learned she had allegedly been assaulting the minor boy since 2020 while volunteering for the student ministry at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock.

THV11 reported the child’s parents uncovered several text messages on their child’s phone at the time and told Gray to leave him alone. The parents next reported Gray to the senior pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church.

The outlet also revealed the church’s head pastor confronted Gray about the messages between her and the boy. She claimed the relationship was not physical.

But Gray returned and began volunteering in the ministry once again shortly after being dismissed. Moreover, contact between her and the boy resumed, according to THV11.

Authorities got involved in February upon learning this information. They interviewed the head pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church that month, who said Gray admitted to him during a counseling session last fall that her relationship with the minor back in 2020 was sexual.

During his interviews with federal agents, the 15-year-old allegedly revealed Gray had given him oral sex but they didn’t have intercourse because she wanted him to “stay pure,” according to the Post.

The boy said that Gray received his phone number through the group chat for the church’s music program. Gray also allegedly sent nude photos of herself to the minor daily and wanted nude images of him sent back to her.

Gray was charged with a single felony count of sexual assault on a teenager between September 2020 and May 2021. She was released on $20,000 bail after turning herself into Little Rock police on Wednesday.

The church leader stepped down from his position earlier this month after being criticized over his handling of the alleged sexual abuse.

Gray currently works at Sylvan Hills Middle School but has been on administrative leave since February 12, 2024.

Clinton’s ties to Immanuel Baptist Church run deep. He not only attended the church regularly but also noted how pivotal it was in preparing him for the presidency, as the LA Times notes in a 1993 article.

“Were it not for this church, I believe it would be virtually impossible that I would be going to Washington next week as president,” Clinton told congregants then. “And I am absolutely certain I would be less prepared for the job.”