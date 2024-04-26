26 Barges Barges Break Loose Causing Bridge Closures and Damage to a Marina on Ohio River

In a bizarre incident, 26 barges broke loose in Pittsburgh and drifted uncontrollably down the Ohio River on Friday night.

Shortly after the barges broke free, Pittsburgh authorities closed the McKees Rocks Bridge and the West End Bridge “out of an abundance of caution.”

Authorities reported that eleven barges were stopped by running into a river bank by Brunot Island, and now tugboats are on the scene pulling the barges out.

Nine were found stopped at the Emsworth Lock and Dam.

The commander for the Pittsburgh district of the Army Corp of Engineers stated that a preliminary evaluation showed no damage to the dam, but extensive damage to a nearby marina was found.

Per CBS News:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after more than 20 barges broke loose and floated down the Ohio River. The commander for the Pittsburgh district of the Army Corp of Engineers told KDKA the 26 barges that broke loose have been accounted for, with some of them resting against the Emsworth Lock and Dam on the Ohio River. He said early investigation found no issues with the dam and no one was hurt. Pittsburgh Police said the call came in around 11:30 on Friday night. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said 26 barges broke away from a vessel at mile marker one. Of the 26 barges, 23 were loaded and three were empty.

Currently, the cause of the barges breaking loose is under investigation, but authorities believe high water levels played a factor.