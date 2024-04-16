DEVELOPING: 16 Injured as Driver of Stolen 18-Wheeler Intentionally Plows into Texas Department of Safety Building

At least 16 people were injured after a driver of a stolen 18-wheeler intentionally plowed into the Texas Department of Safety building on Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 10:41 am.

Three of the victims had to be airlifted to a hospital.

According to reports, the driver was recently denied a commercial license.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody.

KTRK reported:

Texas Department of Public Safety officials are reporting at least 16 injuries after they say a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into one of their offices on Friday.

According to officials from Texas DPS – Southeast Texas Region, the vehicle intentionally ran into the Brenham DPS Office at about 10:41 a.m.

SkyEye video shows extensive damage to the front of the office and 18-wheeler.

Of the more than a dozen people injured, DPS said three were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected driver of the 18-wheeler was arrested at the scene and refused treatment, officials said.

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

