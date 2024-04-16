DEVELOPING: 16 Injured as Driver of Stolen 18-Wheeler Intentionally Plows into Texas Department of Safety Building

At least 16 people were injured after a driver of a stolen 18-wheeler intentionally plowed into the Texas Department of Safety building on Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 10:41 am.

Three of the victims had to be airlifted to a hospital.

According to reports, the driver was recently denied a commercial license.

#Breaking – A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries. PIO is headed to the scene. Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area. Updates will be provided here. — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

The unidentified driver was taken into custody.

We can confirm that the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident. A suspect has been arrested and there is no further threat to the community. Additional resources are en route to assist. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/i1ur36ZcaM — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 12, 2024

KTRK reported:

DEVELOPING…