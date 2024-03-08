The Worst Part of the State of the Union… The Capitol Police Arresting a Gold Star Father (Video)

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America. The Capitol Police arrested Gold Star father Steve Nikoui, who lost his son Kareem during Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, for screaming “13 Marines” during the State of the Union speech. Interrupting the speech may not be ideal, but the man lost a son due to negligence. I can not blame him for his anger. Removing him from the chamber is one thing, arresting him is another.

His arrest is proof of Joe Biden’s disrespect for the military and Gold Star families. It is also proof of the ineptitude of the Biden Administration.

Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

