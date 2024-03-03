World War III Watch: British Troops Are Directing Air Strikes in Ukraine – Germany Discusses Blowing Up Bridge in Crimea – The Globalist Elites Want Their World War

Author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich tweeted out the news today that British troops are directing air strikes in Ukraine.

The globalist elites want their world war!

After all, it’s not their kids they are sending off to Ukraine.

Do you remember when they said Donald Trump would do this?

World War 3 has already begun. British troops are directing air strikes in Ukraine. Germany intends to bomb Crimea. pic.twitter.com/IvRvKTa1dP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 2, 2024

German forces were also caught on audio discussing blowing up bridges to Crimea!

Russia released the audio and Germany confirmed it was real.

‼️ Germany confirms bugging of Bundeswehr Ukraine war talks — DW Germany's Defense Ministry has acknowledged the authenticity of a leaked recording featuring a confidential discussion among high-ranking Bundeswehr officers on the war in Ukraine. The conversation within… pic.twitter.com/SbhsdPcTWj — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) March 2, 2024

They really, really want a World War!

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out, “Are you paying attention?”