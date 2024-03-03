World War III Watch: British Troops Are Directing Air Strikes in Ukraine – Germany Discusses Blowing Up Bridge in Crimea – The Globalist Elites Want Their World War

The bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia was bombed once already in October 2022.

Author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich tweeted out the news today that British troops are directing air strikes in Ukraine.

The globalist elites want their world war!
After all, it’s not their kids they are sending off to Ukraine.

Do you remember when they said Donald Trump would do this?

German forces were also caught on audio discussing blowing up bridges to Crimea!

Russia released the audio and Germany confirmed it was real.

They really, really want a World War!

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out, “Are you paying attention?”

