Woman Found Murdered in NYC Apartment After Confronting Squatters in Late Mother’s Home — Suspects Remain at Large

A 52-year-old woman was found murdered and concealed in a duffel bag in her late mother’s Manhattan apartment, following a violent confrontation with squatters, NYPD officials reported on Thursday.

Nadia Vitel, the victim, had recently traveled from Spain and was preparing her mother’s vacant 19th-floor apartment on East 31st Street for a family friend to move into. Upon her arrival, she encountered two unauthorized occupants, a man, and a woman in their 20s, according to New York Post.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny informed the press, “We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home … and walked in on the squatters that were there.”

A violent struggle ensued, during which Vitel was reportedly thrown against a sheetrock wall, according to ABC News. The assault left her with fatal injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head, multiple facial fractures, a brain hemorrhage, and two broken ribs.

Following the assault, the suspects absconded with Vitel’s Lexus, eventually crashing it near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The NYPD was delayed in linking the car to the crime due to initial investigative oversights by Pennsylvania police.

The fugitives were last seen attempting to purchase a new vehicle from car dealerships for $1,000, but their current whereabouts remain unknown.

“As of right now, we have probable cause, we have two subjects, we have the Regional Fugitive Task Force actively hunting as we speak,” Kenny said.

New York Post reported: