Woke Ad From Advil Tackles ‘Pain Equity’ to Address ‘Systemic Pain Racism’

The marketing geniuses at Advil, apparently taking a page out of Bud Light’s playbook, launched the Advil Pain Equity Project to end “systemic pain racism.”

The company, owned by Pfizer, launched the project last fall with ads sharing personal stories.

The company shares a “HISTORY OF SYSTEMIC PAIN BIAS” on their website:

The sources of pain bias in the US date back hundreds of years and are deeply rooted in racism. Below are a few historical examples that have directly led to the pain biases seen today. While pain biases are a result of the pervasive nature of medical racism, it’s important to know that countless healthcare professionals, researchers, and advocates have been working tirelessly to foster a more equitable healthcare system.

Advil, and a wide variety of pain relievers and other medications, are available over the counter and do not need prescritptions. Anyone can go to their local drug store to access these products.

Which begs the question: Is this another example of a company bowing to the woke agenda? Or is it an opportunity to expand their marketshare?

Why is Advil trying to expand their black consumer market share by making black people seem vulnerable and helpless? pic.twitter.com/tpJIwQPC3J — Branos (@thesonofbran) March 14, 2024

This ad is part of a new Advil campaign to end systemic pain racism: pic.twitter.com/ca2DqBcNH6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024