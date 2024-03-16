Report: ‘Healthcare workers’ raped innocents; UN ‘peacekeepers’ shelled civilians

Guest post by Eliyahu Tulshinski at Frontline.news – republished with permission.

Healthcare rapists

As shocking as the revelations about mass rapes of women and children by UN “peacekeepers” and “teachers” may be, even more distressing is that UN employees supposedly dedicated to healthcare have carried out those very same atrocities and are led by an actual terrorist.

As Frontline News previously reported, the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN agency, is headed by a terrorist who keeps rapists and pedophiles on staff giving them the power to abuse the poorest people in the world. He even flies these staff members to towns in the developing world, with fancy rental cars and hotel rooms waiting for them, and with far more cash than the local residents have – a perfect recipe for exploitation.

Actual terrorist at the helm

Even hardcore anti-globalists might be tempted to write off such charges as ludicrous, yet it is hard to ignore the evidence Frontline News has detailed about WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s past:

Tedros [was] a leader of Ethiopia’s brutal minority party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a wing of the ruling Marxist-rooted Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front …The United States State Department has categorized TPLF as a terrorist organization due to its “violent activities …

During his tenure as Ethiopia’s health minister and then foreign minister, Tedros risked the health of citizens for political gain:

[H]ealth experts in Ethiopia noticed a strange phenomenon: The government was refusing to acknowledge cholera outbreaks. Instead, the authorities labelled the outbreaks as “acute watery diarrhea” … the Ethiopian government was pressuring its health workers to avoid any mention of cholera, which could damage the country’s image and deter tourists.

That’s from Tedros’ pre-WHO days. What of Tedros today?

Actual rapists on the healthcare staff

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts argued on the floor of Parliament that the WHO, far from having well-meaning leaders unaware of the child rapes carried out by their subordinates, “is rotting from the head,” Frontline News reported. Here’s his textual introduction to the video of his speech, posted on his YouTube Channel:

Former terrorist Tedros Ghebreyesus will not fire 83 WHO staff engaged in abuse including rape and forced abortions, with one victim 13, claiming rape and forced abortion do not violate WHO’s policies because the victims were not receiving WHO aid. [Emphasis added.]

Roberts’ accusation was based on an AP report on Congolese victims of rape and pedophilia at the hands of WHO staff, as he detailed:

Last week, Associated Press reported on the WHO sex crimes scandal, where WHO staffers sexually exploited girls and women during the Congo’s recent Ebola outbreak—inhuman. At least 83 WHO staff engaged in abuse, including rape and forced abortions, with victims as young as 13. WHO refused to fire the perpetrators, using the absurd argument that their actions didn’t violate WHO’s sexual exploitation practice policies because the victims were not receiving WHO aid; the raping part is okay with Tedros. [Emphases added.]

Enabling abuse

Liberty Nation National Correspondent John Klar reports on even more UN rape scandals, noting that the UN predators were put in positions of power over a population in a nation that was not their home country, arguably increasing the chance of abuse:

Additional UN sex trafficking scandals have been reported in Bosnia and Kosovo, as well as a notoriously ignominious child sex ring organized in Haiti by more than 100 UN personnel who had been insufficiently screened. In all of these experiences, insufficiently researched UN (or its numerous bureaucratic subsidiaries) staff become predators against those they were entrusted to aid, then returned home with impunity. [Emphases added.]

Killed by UN “peacekeepers” in the 21st century

Violent crime committed by UN employees is not limited to rape. Despite being called “peacekeepers,” UN troops are armed like any other military. The New American covered some of the attacks committed by armed UN soldiers, publicizing the findings of Ali Osman, a journalist with the Somalia-based news outlet Mareeg:

The United Nations forces in Mogadishu are indiscriminately shelling civilian populated areas and markets. In the last three months alone the United Nations forces in Mogadishu have killed more than 160 civilians and have injured more than 400. [Emphases added.]

Killed by UN “peacekeepers” in the 20th century

Katanga, today a province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, offers another example of UN brutality, where the world body acted as the proxy army of the Soviet Union in bombing the province’s capital Elisabethville (today Lubumbashi), and overthrowing its pro-West leader, Moïse Tshombe.

