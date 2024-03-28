Watch: ‘The View’ Hosts Melt Down Over Trump Selling Bibles, Claim It’s Bringing ‘Fascism to America’

Leave it the ladies of “The View” to take the most hysterical interpretation of every utterance or action Donald Trump’s.

And on Wednesday, the ladies of “The View” were downright apoplectic upon learning of Trump’s new endeavor in selling, with country singer Lee Greenwood, his “God Bless the USA” bibles.

These Bibles, as The Hill explained in their story on the subject, cost about $60 each.

They included the King James translation of the Bible, copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten verse of Greenwood’s song, “God Bless the USA.”

Now, while Trump has not generally been the most flawless example of good Christian living, and his initial announcement was somewhat awkward, he should at least be applauded for his attempt to “make America pray again.”

The ladies of “The View,” however, did not share this sentiment — in fact, they thought quite the opposite.

As shown in this snippet of the show shared by the Daily Caller, co-host Sunny Hostin even thought the whole enterprise was “blasphemous.”

Sunny Hostin says that Trump selling bibles is “blasphemous”. pic.twitter.com/KzfaZ3ErM4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2024

Hostin began by joking, “You know, it’s Holy Week, and so I cannot say what I would like to say.”

Joy Behar, the co-host who has seemingly been in a competition with Whoopi Goldberg to embarrass herself the most times on television, then chimed in with her two cents.

Behar said, “There’s an old saying. … It’s a historical saying, that … ‘When fascism comes to America, it will be waving a flag and holding a Bible.'”

She then told the audience, “take a look” at the screen behind them, which dutifully displayed the famous picture of Trump hugging the flag together with another of Trump holding a Bible.

… And?

Many people have waved flags and held Bibles without being fascists, what exactly was her point?

Besides, Behar didn’t even remember the quotation correctly.

The quotation actually was, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross,” said to have come from author Sinclair Lewis.

Although, as fact-checking website Snopes noted, it did not actually appear in any of his writings.

Never mind that the most famous fascists, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, were quite areligious, even anti-religious (especially Hitler, seeing as Catholic priests and nuns were sent to the gas chambers along with the Jews).

Alas, though, the ladies of “The View” were not quite finished.

Behar ended her point, claiming “that is what we are looking at right now. Remember that in November.”

And Hostin threw in, as the last word, “It’s blasphemous!”

The crowning irony was that the ladies of “The View” have been arguably worse examples of good Christian living than Trump himself.

To begin with, all of them have been vocal in their support of abortion, a morally reprehensible position antithetical to Christian teaching, as well as for gay marriage.

Further, Behar once created outrage by calling strong Christian faith a “mental illness” on “The View” in 2018, and her co-host Hostin once made the blasphemous claim that “Jesus would be the grand marshal of the Pride Parade.”

And that was all to say nothing of the sick anti-Christian message Goldberg sported on her sweatshirt in the wake of the shooting at the Nashville Christian school, her unhinged rants accusing everyone and everything of racism (except Hitler, bizarrely), and her siding with a guest on the show who compared the “Christian right” to the Taliban.

Trump might not be the best Christian example out there in public life, but comparatively, he has been leagues ahead of the ladies on “The View.”

The ladies of “The View” had no room to talk when it came to the question of being a good Christian.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.