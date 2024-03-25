WATCH: Russia Retaliation Strike Sends Hypersonic Missiles Into Kiev – Building Used by Security Service of Ukraine SBU Is Leveled

For the third time in the last five days, Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, has been targeted by a Russian hypersonic missile attack.

Watch: young woman’s selfie video during missile attack in Kiev.

This time, the attack is clearly part of the ongoing – but barely started – retaliation for the Ukrainian false-flag terrorist attack at the Crocus Hall in the Moscow region.

One of the targets was the Zhulyany airport, where Patriot air defense missile systems are said to have reportedly been hit.

Ukrainian media confirms the attack.

But the most relevant information so far is that the Security Directorate SBU building has been leveled to the ground.

Watch: missile arrival in Kiev.

Since the terrorist attack, Russian and Ukrainian sources have reported that the promises made by Russian President Vladimir Putin about not targeting the Ukrainian leadership are all null and void now.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Legitimny:

“We confirm the information of colleagues that the American ambassador warned at this meeting the Head of [Office of Ukrainian Presidency Andy] Yermak that the situation with their security and the entire Ukrainian top brass is now under a huge question mark.

Earlier there were rumors that there was a promise from Putin that he would not destroy the top of the Ukrainian state (Putin promised the Israeli prime minister, Turkish President Erdogan, Western leaders and sheikhs that Zelensky would not be ‘blown up’, which is why Ze and Yermak traveled so freely everywhere). Now, no one can guarantee that.

Everyone knows Putin is a man of his word. Most likely he has now canceled his ‘behind-the-scenes promise’.

That’s why the entire Ukrainian elite is now on heartburn. The first targets are most likely the SBU and the GUR, but let’s see who they start with.”

Apparently, the retaliation strikes began with Kyrylo Budanov’s Intelligence goons of the SBU. The guys who had the philosopher Dugin’s daughter Daria killed in a car bomb, who killed blogger Tatarsky with a gift-bomb, and who are very probably the people who set up the Crocus terrorist attack.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. Check back for updates.

