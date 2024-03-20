WATCH: Byron Donalds Drops Receipts Proving Joe Biden Obtained Money from Energy Company Linked to the CCP

GOP Congressman Byron Donalds (FL) dropped receipts proving Joe Biden obtained money from CEFC, an energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday testified before Congress in a hearing on the Biden Crime Family with Hunter Biden’s former business associates.

Recall that Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski has repeatedly stated that he met with Joe Biden numerous times to discuss Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

“There are hundreds of data points that Joe Biden was acting in – in a capitalistic term, I would say the chairman,” Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson in an interview last year.

Bobulinski also accused Hunter Biden of committing fraud against his business partners by secretly funneling over $5 million into his own investment firm.

It was previously revealed that Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered Chinese funds.

Byron Donalds dropped the receipts on Wednesday.

“It is clear that the source of this money came from the CEFC and that CEFC is a company that is directly linked to the CCP and the chairman of the CCP.. Chairman Xi Jinping,” Byron Donalds said.

WATCH:

Rep. @ByronDonalds just dropped the RECEIPTS proving Joe Biden obtained money from the CEFC, which is directly linked to the CCP: "It is clear that the source of this money came from the CEFC and that CEFC is a company that is directly linked to the CCP and the chairman of… pic.twitter.com/pEsWJXCkB0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2024

In November, House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Joe Biden received $40,000 of Hunter Biden’s laundered China money.

Here’s how it went down:

On August 8, 2017, Northern International Capital, a Chinese firm affiliated with CEFC, transferred $5 million to Hudson West III. This venture was co-established by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong, an associate of CEFC. On the same day, Hudson West III transferred $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned by Hunter. Within a span of a few weeks, a series of transfers took place, culminating in Sara Biden, sister-in-law to the President, writing a $40,000 check to Joe Biden, labeled as a “loan repayment.”

Hunter Biden’s firm Owasco took money from CEFC, an energy company that is effectively an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter Biden worked with Gongwen Dong and Ye Jianming, both men are linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

James Biden admitted the money going into Hunter’s investment vehicle Owasco came from CEFC – the CEFC-China money then went to James Biden – and James Biden used that China money to ‘repay’ Joe Biden.