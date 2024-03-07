WATCH: Brit Hume: Biden ‘Is Palpably Senile and the Country Sees It’



‘I have always thought the age and acuity issue was a ticking time bomb’

Brit Hume, a longtime and well-respected news commentator and analyst, suggested that now even American voters are seeing Joe Biden’s level of senility.

Biden has a long record of mental and verbal stumbles and bumbles and mistakes. He’s called on dead people at news conferences, he’s related train stories that simply couldn’t have happened, he’s recalled conversations with foreign leaders after they were dead, he’s mixed up names of his own family members.

At least once he casually wandered off across the White House lawn, triggering Secret Service to jump into action to respond to his unknown and unplanned path, instead of walking directly to the structure. Repeatedly he’s simply frozen into immobility during a public appearance.

A recent government report, from a special counsel looking at what federal laws Biden broke by keeping classified government documents from when he was a senator and vice president, recently concluded the evidence was there, but recommended against charging the 81-year-old.

Because of his “diminished” capacity, failing memory and more.

Hume was commenting during Tuesday’s Super Tuesday primaries, in which Biden lost one of the Democrat races to an unknown outsider.

A report at Breitbart noted Anchor Bret Baier said, “Last thing just going back to tonight if you thought back a year ago, even six months ago that we would be here looking at the poll numbers we are looking at Independents trending toward President Trump on a number of issues. Would you have believed that?”

Hume said, “I have always thought the age and acuity issue was a ticking time bomb. I was saying when it was not at all fashionable to say it that he was senile.

“Now I think he is palpably senile and the country sees it. And one of his challenges on Thursday night, Bret, would be whether he can assuage the concerns of those even within his own party, who think and say that he is too old for the job.”

Vast numbers of voters in polls, sometimes as high as 80%, say Biden is too old for the office he holds.

