WATCH: Actor Robert De Niro Goes on Potty Mouthed Triggered Rant About President Trump – TRUMP RESPONDS: “Terminal Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome”

Leftwing Hollywood tool Robert De Niro went on an unhinged rant last week with talk show host Bill Maher, calling Trump a “total monster,” accusing supporters of only wanting to ” f*ck with people,” and vowing to “never play him as an actor.”

“I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all, nothing redeemable in him,” De Niro said, adding, “he’s a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist.”

The leftist crank previously said he wants to “punch [Trump] in the face.”

Trump accurately called him “such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!”

De Niro: The guy is a total monster, and anybody, I don’t understand it — I guess they get behind that kind of logic. They want to f*ck with people, screw them, because they’re unhappy about something. He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor because he’s, I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all, nothing redeemable in him. And we have to, whoever the people are who want to vote for him and there are like intelligent people around there. For some reason, it can’t be. It can not be. If he is he wins the election, you won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. He’ll be there’ll be there’ll be things that have happened that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says, let’s believe him, take him at his word. Maher: I did from the beginning. I mean, I said during the very beginning, this guy is never going to concede power, and he still hasn’t. He still hasn’t admitted he lost the last election. And he advertises that he will go on. He says he’s been cheated out of one term, so maybe we should get rid of the only a president only gets two terms thing. De Niro: So he’s a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist.

Trump responded by calling Robert De Niro a “low IQ individual.”