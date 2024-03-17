Washington Post Columnist Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside ‘For the Country’s Sake’

Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker is calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to step aside. The media is terrified of the ticket that they’ve supported for the last three years.

Who exactly do they think is going to come riding in to save them? Michelle Obama has made it clear that she has absolutely no interest in running for office.

Parker’s column is raising quite a few eyebrows.

FOX News reports:

Vice President Harris should ‘step aside’ for good of the country, Washington Post columnist says Vice President Harris should “step aside,” Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker wrote on Friday, as she called the vice president’s performance “disappointing,” and warned she’s become a “burden to the Democratic ticket.” While she said she was pulling for Harris to succeed, Parker argued her performance “has been disappointing.” “The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security. Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning,” Parker wrote. “Whatever the reasons, it has seemed that Harris’s role was to be quiet, lest she embarrass her boss with her sometimes inane, rambling remarks and a laugh that erupts from nowhere about nothing obvious to others,” Parker wrote.

The left is not taking this well.

This Kathleen Parker column calling on VP Harris to step aside isn't exactly being received well on the left… https://t.co/3VfAtOE5bb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 16, 2024

Democrats and the media have painted themselves into a corner with Kamala. She is terrible but they can’t get rid of her because to do so would make them racist and sexist, according to their own rules.