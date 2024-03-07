WALLS WORK AGAIN: Fencing Returns to the U.S. Capitol Building for Biden’s State of the Union Speech

Fencing has been put up around the U.S. Capitol Building in anticipation of Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday night.

The same people who repeatedly tell us that walls are racist and don’t work when it comes to protecting America’s borders sure seem to like walls when it comes to protecting government buildings.

Who do you think they’re worried about? Could it be the crazed leftists who are constantly and loudly marching around American cities showing support for Hamas?

Fencing going up around the Capitol ahead of tomorrow night’s State of the Union speech pic.twitter.com/9s6UqyNXQj — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 6, 2024

Can't have Biden railing on about a threat to democracy from his political opponents while pro Hamas Palestinian protestors shake on the WH & Capitol fences like Jurassic Park raptors (which is why this is happening) https://t.co/rI3YXYpWys — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2024

Roll Call reported a few days ago:

Security fence to go up at Capitol for State of the Union A security fence will surround the Capitol as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on March 7, according to three sources familiar with the decision. The Capitol Police Board on Friday approved the installation of the fencing. A security fence went up around the Capitol for last year’s State of the Union speech. The State of the Union is designated as a National Special Security Event, the highest security status the federal government can assign to an event. These are determined by the size, scope and potential threat profile. U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said people should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the Capitol complex. He noted that there will be technology, plainclothes officers and support teams.

Apparently fences work around the Capitol but not at the Southern border pic.twitter.com/aBvr1324YH — William Wolfe (@William_E_Wolfe) March 7, 2024

Walls for me but not for thee.