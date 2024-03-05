VIDEO: Plane Explodes in a Massive Fireball After Crashing Near a Highway in Tennessee, Killing All Aboard

Horrifying footage captured the moment a plane burst into a massive fireball after crashing near a Nashville interstate Monday night, killing all five people aboard the flight.

As WKRN reported, the pilot aboard the single-engine plane sent a distressing message to the control tower at John C. Tune Airport at roughly 7:49 P.M. The pilot requested emergency approval to land because the plane was experiencing engine and power failure.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) revealed the plane crashed behind a Costco store off of I-40.

Video footage from nearby traffic cameras shows the plane racing past the lens, right above the highway. Seconds later, the aircraft crashes on a grassy median along the highway and explodes in a giant ball of flames.

Kendra Loney, a spokesperson with the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed the plane exploded on impact and described the crash as “catastrophic.”

The Tennessean reports the owner of the plane is unknown, and the aircraft was registered last July.

Police said no vehicles were damaged in the incident, and the plane did not hit any buildings on impact. No individuals on the ground were injured.

According to WKRN, local investigators are working with federal authorities to determine where the plane took off from. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will also investigate why the plane crashed and analyze the circumstances surrounding the horrifying incident.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) sent the following statement to WKRN regarding the crash: