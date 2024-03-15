VIDEO: Mike Pence Explains Why He Will Not Endorse President Trump – Refuses to Reveal his Presidential Choice

Former Vice President Mike Pence went on Fox News this afternoon and explained why he would not endorse President Trump over Joe Biden. Moreover, he refused to disclose who he would vote for in November.

Pence was a guest on The Story with Martha MacCallum, where MacCallum initially asked him about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s disgraceful comments regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish State’s offensive against Hamas savages.

Pence, a strong supporter of Israel, unsurprisingly slammed Schumer’s remarks. However, things shifted toward the end of the interview when MacCallum brought up Trump.

WATCH:

Mike Pence on Fox News: "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year." pic.twitter.com/luOM21uBLv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 15, 2024

MacCallum: Will you be endorsing your former president? Pence: I appreciate the question. It should not come as a surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year…During my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues. As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I have seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I have seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life, and this week, his reversal on getting tough on China and forcing a sale of Bytedance/Tiktok. Donald Trump is articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed for four years, and that is why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.

Essentially, Pence is saying he will not back Trump because he is not conservative enough for him, ignoring the radical-left regime currently in charge.

MacCallum then tried to pin down Pence regarding how he would vote in November. Pence refused to answer the question except to say that he would never vote for Biden.

Given that America’s next President will either be Biden or Trump, Republicans splitting away from Trump only serves to help the current White House occupant.

VIDEO:

Pence on who he's going to vote for in November: "I'm gonna keep my vote to myself. I would never vote for Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/Jo1VjivVQ0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 15, 2024