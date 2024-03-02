VIDEO: Foul-Mouthed Climate Protester Gets Wrecked After Confronting Joe Manchin at Harvard Event

A potty-mouthed climate protester got wrecked after deciding to bully Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) at the Harvard Kennedy School on Friday.

As Mediaite reported, a group of activists from Climate Defiance claimed responsibility for interrupting an event at the school where Manchin was serving as the guest speaker.

One of the loony agitators decided to demonstrate his “toughness” by cursing out and lecturing the West Virginia Democrat. In the video released by Climate Defiance, the man approaches Manchin, who is sitting at a table with a Harvard Kennedy School banner behind him.

He then yells: “Joe Manchin! You sold our futures and you’ve gotten rich doing it. You sick fuck!”

Upon hearing this, Manchin gets up from his table ready to square off with the heckler before either a male security officer or Manchin aide intervenes. He grabs the agitator by the arm before hurling him like a ragdoll through the open door.

The clueless morons from Climate Defiance claimed they held firm despite the young man getting humiliated.

BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick fuck. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs. pic.twitter.com/1ajrQsKnbJ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) March 1, 2024

The event eventually continued with the other protesters badgering Manchin on his support for fossil fuels and pipelines.

The Harvard Kennedy School of Government released the following statement regarding the incident:

Earlier today, protestors disrupted for a few minutes an IOP study group in which Senator Joe Manchin was the guest speaker. A Harvard University police officer ordered the protesters to leave the Kennedy School campus, and the protesters complied. Senator Manchin continued his discussion with IOP students after the disruption. The Harvard University Police Department and the Kennedy School are reviewing the incident.

Manchin is serving his final year in the Senate after declining to seek re-election knowing inevitable defeat awaited him this year.