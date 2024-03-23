Victor Reacts: Will the Mainstream Media Cover This? Why Not? (VIDEO)

Here is a story the mainstream media will avoid like the plague. A man who “identifies” as a woman has been convicted in the murder of a 12-year-old girl.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

A transgender biological man has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison for the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Pennsylvania. Joshua “Ash” Cooper, 18, pled guilty on Thursday to third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence for the November 2022 murder of Morgan Connors, 12. Just after 4 p.m. on November 25, 2022, the Bensalem Township Police Department received a 911 call about a possible murder from the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park. The call was from a juvenile witness who was on an Instagram video chat with Cooper, who claimed that he had just killed someone. During the call, Cooper flipped the phone around and showed the witness Connors’ bloody legs and feet. The transgender killer then asked the juvenile witness to help clean up and dispose of the child’s body.

The media seemingly loves to cover every murderer they possibly can, especially those who happen to be straight white men, but for some reason, they don’t have an interest in this story.

The apparent rise in instances of violence from transgender attackers is intentionally ignored by the mainstream media. They have a narrative to push. Sharing these stories might cause reasonable people to wonder if it is not such a good idea to be pumping people full of so many hormones that their bodies don’t know what it is anymore.

At this point, it wouldn’t be a surprise if modern gender theorists demand that he be sent to a women’s prison. Liberals will show more outrage that some people do not use the killer’s preferred pronouns than they will that he killed a child.