Victor Reacts: The Joys of Democrat Cities, NYC Calls In the National Guard!

The joys of big blue cities. New York City is set to bring in the national guard to combat the rampant crime wave in the subways.

The Gateway Pundit reports:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed a new plan to deploy 750 National Guard members in a desperate attempt to combat the rampant crimes plaguing New York City’s subway system. On Wednesday, Hochul announced a new five-point plan that will deploy 750 National Guard members, 250 New York State officers, and additional MTA officers to curve the uptick in crime happening regularly at Subway Stations in New York City. Hochul’s new order adds to the 1,000 NYPD officers already stationed at subway stations across NYC’s five boroughs. NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper revealed that arrests in the NYC subway system are up 45% from 2023. In the press conference, Hochul made no mention of U.S. Marine vet Daniel Penny, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter after placing Jordan Neely in a chokehold for threatening people on a New York City subway train, resulting in Neely’s death. Penny’s arrest has led many New Yorkers to stop helping those who have been victims of a crime due to fear of being charged with a crime themselves.

The idiotic policies of the left bring with them painful consequences. Democrats are running our nation’s cities into the ground and making them unlivable nightmares for the average American.

Whatever happened to defunding the police? How did that idea work out? Over and over we get to watch as these ideas are implemented. Each time lives are ruined yet they continue to try again.

We were told that it was racist and authoritarian to crack down on lawlessness when Donald Trump said we needed law and order. Now that Democrats have made their bed they don’t want to lay in it. If it weren’t for double standards they would have no standards at all.