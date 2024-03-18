Victor Reacts: Is Anyone Surprised? Liberalism is a Mental Illness? (VIDEO)

Apparently liberalism really is a mental illness?

The Gateway Pundit reports,

A study out of Finland has found that people who believe in “woke” ideas of social justice are more likely to be anxious, miserable, and depressed.

The study, entitled “Construction and validation of a scale for assessing critical social justice attitudes,” was carried out by Oskari Lahtinen, a senior researcher at the INVEST Research Flagship Centre at the University of Turku. It sought to establish the prevalence of the “woke” worldview and the kinds of people who hold it.

PsyPost, a publication that focuses on psychological developments, reported on its findings: