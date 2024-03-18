Victor Reacts: Is Anyone Surprised? Liberalism is a Mental Illness? (VIDEO)

Apparently liberalism really is a mental illness?

The Gateway Pundit reports,

A study out of Finland has found that people who believe in “woke” ideas of social justice are more likely to be anxious, miserable, and depressed.

The study, entitled “Construction and validation of a scale for assessing critical social justice attitudes,” was carried out by Oskari Lahtinen, a senior researcher at the INVEST Research Flagship Centre at the University of Turku. It sought to establish the prevalence of the “woke” worldview and the kinds of people who hold it.

PsyPost, a publication that focuses on psychological developments, reported on its findings:

“An intriguing aspect of the study was its exploration of the relationship between critical social justice and mental well-being. Lahtinen found a correlation between higher agreement with critical social justice attitudes and increased reports of anxiety and depression. Agreement with the statement “If white people have on average a higher income than black people, it is because of racism” exhibited the largest positive correlation with anxiety and depression, and the largest negative correlation with happiness.”
These results, though hilarious, shouldn’t surprise anyone. I can’t imagine how miserable it would be to subscribe to the liberal worldview. It looks like there may be some truth to the old joke, liberalism really is a mental illness.
Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

