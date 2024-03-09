Victor Reacts: Democrats Outraged Over Biden’s Use of Term “Illegals” (VIDEO)

Democrats are showing their true colors as they take to the internet outraged at Joe Biden for calling illegal aliens “illegals.”

Congressman Chuy Garcia posted on X:

As a proud immigrant, I’m extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word “illegal.” — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) March 8, 2024

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley echoed the same sentiments as well:

No human being is illegal. Just like we should not be implementing Republican policy, we should not be repeating Republican rhetoric. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 8, 2024

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez added:

No human being is illegal. — Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) March 8, 2024

Do these liberals stay true to their belief that no human is illegal when it comes to Christopher Columbus in 1492? Do they celebrate Columbus and the settlers of the new word as brave undocumented immigrants that were just searching for a better life? No.

It seems they only believe in borders when it comes to Native American land or Ukrainian land.

Using the term “immigrant” to describe illegal aliens does a tremendous disservice to legal immigrants that have earned that title. Those who have violated our rule of law and illegally broken into our country have not earned any title other than that of illegal alien.