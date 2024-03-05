VA Secretary McDonough Responds To Report Agency Tried to Ban Iconic WWII Kiss Photo for Depicting “Non-Consensual Act”

A recent memo from Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations RimaAnn O. Nelson called for the removal of the iconic V-J Day kiss photo from all VA health facilities because of its depiction of “a non-consensual act.”

The photo, taken by journalist Alfred Eisenstaedt in New York City on Aug. 14, 1945, captures the joy and relief of Americans as they celebrated Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II.

EndWokeness shared the memo from Nelson on X.

EXCLUSIVE: The Department Of Veterans Affairs just BANNED the V-J Day kiss photo from all department facilities. “To promote a culture of inclusivity and awareness… your cooperation is vital.” pic.twitter.com/MZfNHbpV76 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2024

According to the memo, “The photograph, which depicts a non-consensual act, is inconsistent with the VA’s no-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and assault.”

“To foster a more trauma-informed environment that promotes the psychological safety of our employees and the veterans we serve, photographs depicting the ‘V-J Day in Times Square’ should be removed from all Veterans Health Administration facilities.”

A screenshot obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation “appears to show an email sent out by the Office of the Assistant Under Secretary of Health for Operations’ communications team to a listserv of Veterans Integrated Services Networks directors announcing the policy change.”

Just hours after EndWokeness shared the woke absurdity, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough took to social media to deny that the image is banned.

Military Times reports:

“This image is not banned from VA facilities — and we will keep it in VA facilities,” said a post from his official X account. Department officials echoed in a separate statement that “VA will NOT be banning this photo from VA facilities.” Officials said the memo should not have been sent out and was formally rescinded on Tuesday. They did not provide details of whether senior leaders were consulted on the matter ahead of Nelson’s memo.