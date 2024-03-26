UPDATE: Cargo Ship Lost Its Lights and Steered into Bridge Support Before Taking Down Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge (VIDEO)

The Cargo Ship that struck and destroyed The Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland appears to have lost power twice before impact with the bridge.

The ship’s lights then blink back on right before it hits the bridge support.

Here is the video.

Via Monica Crowley.

Footage from the aftermath this morning.

