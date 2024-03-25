UN Secretary-General António Guterres Calls for Reparations for Transatlantic Slave Trade

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a call for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade in a issued statement Monday to mark the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Guterres made his call for reparations using the language of the modern day progressives:

Many of those who organized and ran the Transatlantic slave trade amassed huge fortunes. Meanwhile, the enslaved were deprived of education, healthcare, opportunity, and prosperity. This laid the foundations for a violent discrimination system based on white supremacy that still echoes today. …We call for reparatory justice frameworks, to help overcome generations of exclusion and discrimination. We appeal for the space and necessary conditions for healing, repair and justice.

In his address last year to the General Assembly, Guterres spoke about conditions in Africa but did not mention slavery or reparations.

Complete statement by Guterres:

For four hundred years, enslaved Africans fought for their freedom, while colonial powers and others committed horrific crimes against them. On the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, we remember and honour the millions of Africans who were trafficked and enslaved. Their lives were ruled by terror, as they endured rape, floggings, lynchings and other atrocities and humiliations. Many of those who organized and ran the Transatlantic slave trade amassed huge fortunes. Meanwhile, the enslaved were deprived of education, healthcare, opportunity, and prosperity. This laid the foundations for a violent discrimination system based on white supremacy that still echoes today. Descendants of enslaved Africans and people of African descent are still fighting for equal rights and freedoms around the world. Today and every day, we reject the legacy of this horrific crime against humanity. We call for reparatory justice frameworks, to help overcome generations of exclusion and discrimination. We appeal for the space and necessary conditions for healing, repair and justice. And above all, we resolve to work for a world free from racism, discrimination, bigotry and hate. Together, as we remember the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, let’s unite for human rights, dignity and opportunity. Trending: Marco Rubio Stuns ABC’s Jonathan Karl and Leaves Him Stuttering Like a Fool After Eviscerating Joe Biden’s Policy Failures While Also Defending President Trump (VIDEO)

A video clip from 2022 highlights a different case for reparations:

CNN’s @DonLemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it pic.twitter.com/LotCfBoAym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

Background on Guterres via Wikipedia (excerpt):