Tyson Foods Under Fire and Boycott Calls for Replacing Hardworking Americans with Illegal Immigrants

Tyson Foods Inc., a major player in the global meat industry, has come under intense scrutiny over allegations of terminating American workers’ employment and then favoring illegal immigrants for hiring.

The company’s recent announcement of a plant closure in Perry, Iowa, has added fuel to the ongoing controversy.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the closure of Tyson’s significant pork packing plant in Perry, Iowa, a move that pushes 1,276 employees toward unemployment.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Perry, Iowa pork facility. We understand the impact of this decision on our team members and the local community,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Taking care of our team members is our top priority and we encourage them to apply for other open roles within the company. We are also working closely with state and local officials to provide additional resources to those who are impacted.”

Perry, located in Dallas County and about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, had a population of just over 7,800 people, according to the 2020 Census. The impact of the plant’s closure is expected to ripple through the community, affecting not only the workers but also the local economy.

This decision follows the shutdown of two chicken plants and a series of job cuts made last year.

Tyson Foods had also signaled the closure of four more facilities by mid-fiscal 2024, anticipating related costs to be in the range of 300 to 400 million, as per reports by USA Today.

Bloomberg reported that days after the mass layoff, Tyson Foods partnered with Tent Partnership for Refugees to hire thousands of illegal immigrants.

The company allegedly held a job fair in Iowa targeting immigrants while the displaced American workers are left without paychecks.

Tyson Foods is accused of creating a database with tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, offering wages of $16.50 per hour along with free legal services for immigration.

The Great Replacement in action. Tyson Foods is firing American workers and replacing them with illegals. Adding insult to injury, Tyson Foods will also provide lawyers to help with “immigration” hearings. Disgraceful. Boycott Tyson Foods!! pic.twitter.com/wlnB7vch0t — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 15, 2024

Bloomberg reported:

For politicians in Washington and New York City, an unprecedented stream of asylum seekers presents an intractable problem with no easy answers. For companies like Tyson Foods Inc., struggling to fill unpleasant jobs with a US unemployment rate of 3.9%, this new population presents an alluring opportunity. Tyson is joining the nonprofit Tent Partnership for Refugees, which was founded by Chobani yogurt magnate Hamdi Ulukaya, with a plan to hire some of the 181,400 migrants that have come through New York City’s intake system over the past two years. The meatpacker already employs about 42,000 immigrants among its 120,000-strong US workforce. “We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them,” said Garrett Dolan, who leads Tyson’s efforts to eliminate employment barriers such as immigration status or the need for childcare. On a cold day last month, Tyson officials met with immigrants at Chobani’s offices in Manhattan and hired 17 asylum seekers from Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia for jobs at its plant in Humboldt, Tennessee. Last week, it hired 70 more. Tyson is also investing in retaining immigrant workers, having earmarked $1.5 million a year for legal aid services in 2023 and 2024 and providing paid time off for workers to attend court hearings. Last year, Tyson paid for 1,317 workers to become US citizens.