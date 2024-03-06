Trump Super Tuesday Victory Speech: Joe Biden Is the Worst President in the History of Our Country (VIDEO)

President Trump delivered a victory speech tonight at his Mar-a-Lago home after winning 15 of the Super Tuesday states. Nikki Haley squeaked off a victory in Vermont where they held an open primary in a far left socialist state.

President Trump focused on the complete devastation of the Biden regime in his Mar-a-Lago speech.

President Donald Trump: He’s the worst president in the history of our country. There’s never been anything like what’s happening to our country. Today it was announced that 325,000 people were flown in from parts unknown. Migrants were flown in airplanes, not going through borders, not going through that great Texas barrier that I was with the governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, the other day, and we were looking at the job they’re doing. But in the meantime, they’re pouring into California and they’re pouring into Arizona because those governors aren’t doing anything. They’re doing nothing. But today it was just announced before I came out, it was unbelievable. I said, that must be a mistake. They flew 325,000 migrants, flew them in over the borders, in, into our country. So that really tells you where they’re coming from. They want open borders and open borders are going to destroy our country. We need borders and we need free and fair election.

This upcoming election will paint one of America’s greatest presidents against one of America’s worst presidents.

The people will decide.

Here is the full replay of the Super Tuesday Election Night Watch Party at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

