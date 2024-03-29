Trump Judge Strikes Down Biden’s Highway Climate Rule that “Tracks Carbon Pollution”

A federal judge on Wednesday struck down the Biden Regime’s highway climate rule that ‘tracks carbon pollution.’

Last year the Biden Regime finalized its greenhouse gas emissions reduction tool to provide states with framework and funding so they can track drivers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new climate rule “provides states with a clear and consistent framework to track carbon pollution.”

“Every state has its own unique climate challenges, and every state ought to have the data, funding, and flexibility it needs to meet those challenges head on,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This new performance measure will provide states with a clear and consistent framework to track carbon pollution and the flexibility to set their own climate targets—which we will also help them meet with more than $27 billion in federal funding through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Regime and said the Department of Transportation (DOT) “does not have the authority to institute such a rule, and the mandate violates the Administrative Procedure Act.”

US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a Trump appointee, on Wednesday struck down the climate rule and said it was “unauthorized.”

Fox News reported: