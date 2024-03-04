Trump Get Out the Vote Caravan Rolls Through Liberal Massachusetts Ahead of Super Tuesday

On Sunday, dozens of residents from Massachusetts and New Hampshire rolled into liberal Boston for an America 1st Get Out and Vote Caravan, ahead of Super Tuesday, in vehicles emblazoned with Trump 2024 flags and posters.

Chester Tam, MA Trump 2024 Campaign Vice Chair of Operations, shared some of the details:

The caravan set off from the historic USS Constitution Museum at approximately 10:45 am, embarking on a journey that symbolized the collective determination to amplify the voices of American voters. As the procession made its way through the streets of Boston, adorned with patriotic banners and flags, it garnered attention and enthusiasm from bystanders along the route. Arriving at Castle Island around noon, the participants were greeted with an atmosphere charged with excitement and anticipation. Before the speakers took the stage, the atmosphere brimmed with patriotic fervor as the assembled crowd united in a stirring rendition of the national anthem. With hands over hearts and voices raised in harmony, participants honored the symbol of their shared identity and allegiance to the United States of America. Following this solemn tribute, the crowd joined together in reciting the pledge of allegiance, reaffirming their commitment to the principles of liberty, justice, and democracy. This moment of collective reverence underscored the deep-seated patriotism and unity of purpose that infused the Trump’s America 1st Get Out and Vote Caravan in Boston, Massachusetts. Among the distinguished speakers who addressed the gathered crowd was Chairman of the Trump campaign, Tom Hodgson. Hodgson’s impassioned speech served as a rallying cry, inspiring attendees to redouble their efforts in mobilizing support for the upcoming elections.

A Special Thank You to All: Reflecting on the Trump’s America 1st Get Out and Vote Caravan I am deeply honored to have had the opportunity to document the remarkable journey of the Trump’s America 1st Get Out and Vote Caravan in Boston, Massachusetts. As I reflect on the… https://t.co/5jPh1mfAon pic.twitter.com/G9mdlpqsMX — Chester Tam (@islantstudio) March 4, 2024

