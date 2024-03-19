Trump Files Lawsuit Against ABC and George Stephanopoulos for Calling Him a Rapist During Interview With Nancy Mace (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos, alleging intentional harm and false statements made with malicious intent.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that sniveling former Bill Clinton henchman George Stephanopoulos’s attempt to shame Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) as a rape victim blew up in his face on ABC’s “This Week.”

Stephanopoulos started his interrogation Sunday by demanding to know why she endorsed President Trump after a corrupt leftist jury found him liable for defaming certified nut E.Jean Carroll (the Clinton crony said Trump was found “liable for rape”). Carroll had outlandishly claimed Trump had raped her.

Mace responded by going speaking briefly about her own dramatic rape experience at the age of 16 and blistered Stephanopoulos for daring to lecture her.

“It’s a shame you will never feel, George. I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not going to do that,” said Rep. Mace.

Stephanopoulos then falsely claimed he was not trying to shame Mace for supporting Trump (which she promptly called him out on again) and reposted his false claim that Trump was found liable for rape by a jury.

Mace then demolished him with cold, hard facts. She correctly noted it’s not a criminal court case and that E. Jean Carroll’s jokes about all the products she was going to buy after the $83 million judgment make a mockery out of rape.

The lawsuit, filed by Brito, PLLC on behalf of President Trump, seeks to address the damaging impact of the corporation’s actions on his reputation and character.

According to the complaint:

George Stephanopoulos, during the airing of his weekly television show, This Week With George Stephanopoulos, falsely stated on several occasions that [Trump] had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll. These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false. Indeed, the jury expressly found that [Trump] did not commit rape and… Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated. Defendant Stephanopoulos made these defamatory statements, which were communicated and published to third parties, within the scope and course of his employment or contractual relationship with the other defendants with intent to harm Plaintiff given that, inter alia, Defendant Stephanopoulos was and is aware of the truth regarding the determinations made by the subject juries, and also because his defamatory statements appear to have been prepared in advance, and were written on notes that he was reading from while making these defamatory

statements. Defendants American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. and ABC News, Inc. participated in the publishing of the false and defamatory statements made by Defendant Stephanopoulos and/or otherwise authorized, approved, or consented to Defendant Stephanopoulos making the false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff. Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer harm as a direct result of Defendants’ conduct.

You can read the lawsuit below: