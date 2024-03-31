Trillions of Cicadas Expected to Invade the United States in Rare Event That Last Occurred Under Thomas Jefferson

Scientists expect trillions of Cicadas to invade the United States for the first time In 221 years.

At the end of April, trillions of Cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground and swarm across 17 states in a massive mating frenzy.

Live Science reported, “The rare double cicada brood will include the two of the largest cicada broods, Brood XIII and XIX, which will co-emerge en mass after having lived underground for 17 and 13 years.”

The last time a massive periodical brood occurred was in 1803, when Thomas Jefferson was President.

The rare mating frenzy won’t happen again until 2244.

“Billions, even trillions, of cicadas are going to emerge at the same time across 17 states,” Chris Simon, a professor in UConn’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, told Live Science.

Brood XIII and XIX have been living underground for 17 and 13 years respectively.

The states that will get the most glimpses of the cicadas are Virginia, Louisiana, Illinois, and North Carolina.

