The Tractor Revolution Is Back in Brussels – Protesting Farmers Again Besiege the EU Headquarters and Spray the Police With Manure (VIDEO)

Europe is in a state of non-stop turmoil as the organized farmers force the EU to face the abject failure of its environmental policies.

The protests also, time and again, remind leaders in the strongest terms of the impending manufactured famine that their ‘green’ climate alarmist insanity is bound to cause.

“One of the great things about the great European Farmers’ revolt is its relentless character.

Hardly a day passes by without some group of hard working people from some European country getting in the face of authorities, media and society with their urgent plight.

Long gone are the days when the MSM tried so hard to present the agricultural fight as mere ‘demands for more subsidy’.

Today everyone understands that the escalating protests are against the failed, crippling EU environmental regulations that threaten the very existence of the food producers.”

And today (26) was no different, as farmers once again converged upon Brussels, the epicenter of climate lunacy, throwing beets and spraying manure at responding police.

Hundreds of tractors sealed off streets close to the European Union headquarters.

This latest protest takes place right as EU agriculture ministers are assembled seeking to ease the months of massive protests across the 27-member bloc.

Associated Press reported:

“The farmers are protesting what they see as excessive red tape and unfair trading practices as well as increased environmental measures and cheap imports from Ukraine. “Let us make a living from our profession,” read one billboard on a tractor blocking a main thoroughfare littered with hay, potatoes, eggs and manure.

As the protests turned into violence, police used tear gas and water cannons to keep farmers and some 250 tractors at bay, even as the ministers met to push through measures meant to calm the crisis.”

With relentless protests across all Europe, it’s no wonder farmers have already won concessions from EU and national authorities, from a loosening of controls on farms to a weakening of pesticide and environmental rules.

“A major EU plan to better protect nature in the 27-nation bloc and fight climate change was indefinitely postponed Monday, underscoring how the protests have had a deep influence on politics.”

EU member states have provisional agreement to weaken or cut rules in areas like crop rotation, soil cover protection and tillage methods.

The EU parliament will decide on the proposals in late April.

Needless to say, environmentalists and climate alarmists deeply regret the changes.

“Politically, the bloc has moved to the right over the past year. The plight of farmers has become a rallying cry for populists and conservatives who claim EU climate and farm policies are little more than bureaucratic bungling from elitist politicians who have lost any feeling for soil and land.”

Watch: In Brussels, protesting farmers used a manure cannon against a police water cannon.

In Brussels, protesting farmers used a manure cannon against a police water cannon. pic.twitter.com/L1KHptn0C2 — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) March 26, 2024

