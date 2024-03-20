Top Leader of Colombian Criminal Gang and Interpol’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Cited and Released — Arrested Again Two Months Later

A Venezuelan national who is one of Interpol’s most wanted fugitives and ranks among Colombia’s most wanted cartel members was arrested in New Braunfels, Texas last week.

Aderbis Segundo Pirela, 29, a high-ranking leader of the notorious Los Satanás gang operating out of Bogotá, Colombia, faces multiple charges, including homicide, extortion, and drug trafficking.

“[Pirela’s] role within these organizations was to distribute pamphlets, collect extortion and when they did not pay it, he obviously threatened or made an attack against the victims or their relatives,” said Leonor Merchán Lopera, sectional director of the Bogotá Prosecutor’s Office per KENS5.

“The brazenness of this criminal had no limits, as it was evident that being in the migratory zone, on the border of Mexico and the United States, he continued to extort the merchants of Bogota,” said General José Daniel Gualdrón, commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police.

According to Gualdrón, Pirela was able to make it into the US through Joe Biden’s open border on January 2.

INTERPOL MOST WANTED CAPTURED IN TEXAS: Aderbis Segundo Pirela, 28, was arrested in New Braunfels yesterday, @HSI_SanAntonio announced. He was wanted in at least 4 murders, and was on Interpol’s top 10 most wanted, along with Colombia’s most wanted list, LE sources say. 1/ pic.twitter.com/IJAZjQppjC — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) March 14, 2024

Fox News reported that he is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), awaiting the procedural steps for his extradition to Colombia, where he will face the full weight of the law for his alleged crimes.

He was initially arrested near El Paso but was subsequently released on January 5 after being issued an order of recognizance by federal immigration authorities.

The arrest on March 12 came after special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) located Pirela, leading to his transfer to ICE custody at the South Texas ICE Processing Center.

The timeline of when federal authorities became aware of Pirela’s criminal background remains uncertain.

Below is the HSI statement:

“Adelbis Segundo Pirela-Pirela, a 29-old citizen of Venezuela, first entered the United States on Jan. 2, near Eagle Pass, Texas unlawfully. On that same day, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested Pierla near El Paso, TX and issued him a notice to appear. On Jan. 5, USBP issued Pirela an order of recognizance and release him from custody. On March 12, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio arrested Pirela and transferred him to ICE custody in San Antonio at the South Texas ICE Processing Center, pending the outcome of his immigration case.