This Week’s Reasons to Celebrate – 10 Things to Be Grateful For!

By Joe Hoft
With all the bad news with the Biden economy and the Biden crime family’s destruction of America and attacks against President Trump and those of us that love America, we sometimes forget to be grateful.
Here are 10 things that occurred this past week that we can be grateful for:
1) Mitch McConnell is stepping down
Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law dies in mysterious car accident that’s now being criminally investigated
Mitch McConnell announces he’s stepping down just weeks later
Anyone else think this isn’t a coincidence?
Who’s really pulling Mitch’s puppet strings?
2) Worthless Ronna Romney McDaniel is stepping down
3) Fani Willis is being destroyed
Bad News for Fani Willis as Trump Attorneys Catch Her in Another Lie
4) Jack Smith may be an unconstitutional appointment “selection”
Supreme Court Amicus Brief Argues that Corrupt DOJ’s Hiring of Corrupt Jack Smith Was Unconstitutional
5) Trump is winning bigly,
6) Mike Benz came out of nowhere to destroy the Deep State
MIKE BENZ: More on the Government Censorship Complex (VIDEO)
7) PeekABoo James is caught in massive corruption
HUGE: New York’s Corrupt Letitia James Caught Spending Millions on Hotels, Travel, and Consultants with Millions Coming from Donor Mules
8) A Rothschild has died
BREAKING: Jacob Rothschild dies at age of 87 pic.twitter.com/fnHlVCZQqs
9) America knows Biden is destroying this country with his border policies
AMERICA AWAKENS: Americans Are Done with Biden’s Open Boarder Policy
10. Emergency crews in Louisville saved a trucker’s life in a heroic rescue on a bridge over the Ohio River
FAITH IN ACTION: Fireman Saves Life of Truck Driver Dangling Over Ohio River Bridge