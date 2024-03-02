This Week’s Reasons to Celebrate – 10 Things to Be Grateful For!

By Joe Hoft

With all the bad news with the Biden economy and the Biden crime family’s destruction of America and attacks against President Trump and those of us that love America, we sometimes forget to be grateful.

Here are 10 things that occurred this past week that we can be grateful for:

1) Mitch McConnell is stepping down

Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law dies in mysterious car accident that’s now being criminally investigated Mitch McConnell announces he’s stepping down just weeks later Anyone else think this isn’t a coincidence? Who’s really pulling Mitch’s puppet strings? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 2, 2024

2) Worthless Ronna Romney McDaniel is stepping down

3) Fani Willis is being destroyed

4) Jack Smith may be an unconstitutional appointment “selection”

5) Trump is winning bigly,

6) Mike Benz came out of nowhere to destroy the Deep State

7) PeekABoo James is caught in massive corruption

8) A Rothschild has died

BREAKING: Jacob Rothschild dies at age of 87 pic.twitter.com/fnHlVCZQqs — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 26, 2024

9) America knows Biden is destroying this country with his border policies

10. Emergency crews in Louisville saved a trucker’s life in a heroic rescue on a bridge over the Ohio River