“This Once Again Shows How Little Respect President Biden and His Administration Have for God” – Christian Leader Franklin Graham UNLOADS on Joe Biden Following Desecration of Easter Sunday as Trans Rights Day



As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks – Joe Biden has issued a White House proclamation declaring March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

This March 31, of course, is Easter Sunday.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden wrote in the declaration.

“I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military,” Biden continued. “I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.”

Biden wrote that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation.”

The Democrat also complained that “extremists” are working to keep pornographic books out of the hands of children — and to ban mutilating minors with “sex change” operations.

Biden wrote, “extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children.”

“At the same time, my Administration is working to stop the bullying and harassment of transgender children and their families. The Department of Justice has taken action to push back against extreme and un-American State laws targeting transgender youth and their families and the Department of Justice is partnering with law enforcement and community groups to combat hate and violence.”

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Biden, who is Catholic, has also banned religious artwork from the White House Easter egg competition.

This wicked sacrilege of the Christian faith outraged many faithful Americans and faith leaders.

On Holy Saturday night Christian leader Franklin Graham responded to this latest sacrilege by the Biden Administration.

Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham, was outraged with Joe Biden’s blasphemous and demonic declaration.

Franklin Graham: President Biden has declared tomorrow—Easter Sunday—as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” This once again shows how little respect President Biden and his administration have for God. On the most significant day of the Christian calendar, when the Church around the world celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ who died and shed His blood for the sins of mankind, the Biden administration uses this opportunity to flaunt sin, to glorify sin, and to celebrate sin. The Bible says, “…they proclaim their sin like Sodom; they do not hide it. Woe to them!” (Isaiah 3:9). Judgment is coming. Instead of celebrating sin, we need to confess our sins, repent of our sins, and ask for God’s forgiveness.