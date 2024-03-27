This Is Our World Now: Trans Man Wins Women’s Weightlifting Title – Apparently They Don’t Have to Play Pretend Anymore

Vicki Piper, a 57-year-old trans man, won the 2024 USAW Masters National this past week in weightlifting.

Vicki beat her opponents by 50 pounds in total lifts. Vicki came in first place in the women’s 76-kilogram weight category, writing on Instagram that both lifts were competition personal records.

This was in the age group over 55 years. After all, they want to make the contest fair – based on age.

Via Libs of TikTok.

BREAKING: Man wins 1st place in women’s weightlifting competition. Vicki Piper, a male, competed as a woman at the Masters National Weightlifting Championships this weekend in Reno, NV. He won first place, beating out all the other women in his category. Vicki is a cheater. He… pic.twitter.com/M9KTf3pozp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

Here is Vicki training for competition.