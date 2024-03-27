This Is Our World Now: Trans Man Wins Women’s Weightlifting Title – Apparently They Don’t Have to Play Pretend Anymore

Vicki Piper handily beat her female opponents in the senior weightlifting division this year. Who could have predicted that?

Vicki Piper, a 57-year-old trans man, won the 2024 USAW Masters National this past week in weightlifting.

Vicki beat her opponents by 50 pounds in total lifts. Vicki came  in first place in the women’s 76-kilogram weight category, writing on Instagram that both lifts were competition personal records.

This was in the age group over 55 years. After all, they want to make the contest fair – based on age.

Via Libs of TikTok.

Here is Vicki training for competition.

Thanks for sharing!
