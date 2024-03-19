‘THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED’: Trump Says Jews Who Vote Democrat Hate Israel

Donald Trump criticized Jews who support the Democratic Party on Monday, accusing them of betraying both Israel and their religious roots.

Trump, who is a staunch supporter of Israel, made the comments during an interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka when asked about the growing rift between Democrats and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump told Gorka. “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion … They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.”

The comments triggered his opponents, who predictably accused him of being anti-semitic.

“Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory & patently false,” wrote the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt. “Serious leaders who care about the historic US-Israel alliance should focus on strengthening, rather than unraveling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel.”

Meanwhile, Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer used the opportunity to compare Trump to Hitler and revive the “very fine people” hoax during the white nationalist march in Charlottesville back in 2017.

“Donald Trump openly demeans Jewish Americans and reportedly thinks Adolf Hitler ‘did some good things,’” Singer told Politico. “He has said the only people he wants counting his money are ‘short guys wearing yarmulkes,’ and praised neo-Nazis who chanted ‘Jews will not replace us’ as ‘very fine people.’”

Last September, Trump shared a flier on Truth Social urging liberal Jews to “make better choices” moving forward.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America [and] Israel because you believed false narratives. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!” the flier reads.

Nevertheless, Trump is widely regarded as leading the most pro-Israel administration in history. Netanyahu himself has described him as the “best friend that Israel and the Jewish people ever had in the White House.”